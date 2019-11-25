“Demonstrations have become a worldwide phenomenon - from Hong Kong to Chile, to Paris, and Lebanon. That is how people express their grievances. In many cases human rights gains are made, as when former president Omar al-Bashir was deposed in Sudan. But in other countries human rights violations take place, as with the increased repression after the Arab Spring in countries like Egypt,” Heyns said.
Heyns is best known in the UN for his role as independent expert on unlawful killings - for six years - when he wrote seminal reports developing the legal framework related to armed drones and autonomous weapons, as well as the legal rules applicable to the use of force by police.
Working with a team of international experts, he re-wrote the manual on the investigation of homicide, which serves as the gold standard worldwide. He also led the process in the AU to draft its guidelines on the right to life.
Heyns was appointed by the UN Human Rights Committee to lead the process to draft guidelines on peaceful protest last year. The committee adopted a document setting out its draft guidelines a few weeks ago, and the final document should be out at the end of next year. UN member states have now been given three months to comment on the guidelines.