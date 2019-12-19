UN donate supplies to Tshwane for people affected by recent floods









Acting Executive Mayor Abel Tau, centre, and the City of Tshwane receive donations from the United Nations in aid of residents affected by the recent floods. Picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - Acting Executive Mayor Abel Tau accepted relief supplies donated by the United Nations to benefit thousands of people who were affected by recent floods that wreaked havoc in the city. Tau was joined by a very grateful MMC for Community and Social Development, Sakkie du Plooy, who welcomed bulk boxes at the Tshwane Food Market yesterday. Various wings of the United Nations were touched by the stories of thousands of people who were displaced by the floods in Mamelodi and other affected areas. Residents were devastated by incessant heavy rains where homes were swept away in Hammanskraal, Centurion, Mamelodi and Winterveldt. Over 3900 people have been affected with approximately 1800 people being displaced as a result.

The international aid organisation saw a need and thought they should help as it’s what they do in times like these when local government often find themselves in need of help to restore situations to normal.

Tau said the City was blessed to see the United Nations and individuals responded emphatically with food, clothes and toiletries.

To the City, these will go a long way as an immediate measure to bring dignity and stability to residents.

“Nelson Mandela said 'there is no keener revelation of a society's soul than the manner in which it treats its children or those who are vulnerable'.

"I think as the City of Tshwane we had an opportunity to reflect on these words when we were hit by the floods. We had to truly show the soul that Tshwane is.

“I am proud as acting executive mayor to have seen men and women who stepped up to reflect.

"The size of the disaster we were facing as a City was insurmountable; something that we’ve never been tested to at that level in a long long time,” said Tau who thank dearly the UN for coming up to help.

Tau said although the disaster was bad, there were stories of hope that came from the rescue efforts.

“From the people who were saved from a tree in Hammanskraal and the three year old who was reunited with his parents.

"Those are some of those stories that give you hope that we do have men and women who will do anything, put their own lives on the line, to save many,” he added.

Head of strategic planning and management in the executive office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees Sakura Atsumi said the UN was touched by what happened in Tshwane due to the flooding.

“We commend the efforts of the City of Tshwane and all the key government departments and the office of the UN refugees Co-ordinator, UN agencies and civil society for coming together quickly to respond to this emergency.

“We share the plights of many of those people whose homes and lives were affected by heavy rains.

"We hope that this type of co-ordinated and responsive action will be a model and good practise for continued collaboration among all relevant stakeholders in South Africa,” said Atsumi.

Pretoria News