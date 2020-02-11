Undercover operation exposes millions in fraud at State Theatre









State Theatre building. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The State Theatre has opened a criminal case with police against some of its employees after they allegedly defrauded the facility of millions of rand. Management were made aware of the acts by Absa on December 10, after a staff member in the finance department tampered with payment documentation and the electronic banking system. The alleged fraud had been going on for at least more than five years, during which the fraudsters allegedly deliberately framed others. It is believed they went around boasting they were not worried about being caught because the chief financial officer and chief executive “did the final signing-off”. State Theatre chief executive Dr Sibongiseni Mkhize said the suspects were caught after a rigorous undercover investigation, saying the act was the worst form of betrayal of trust.

“It is disheartening to hear that those who committed this criminal act (theft) were deliberately framing other people (the current and former executives).

"They apparently used to boast that they were not worried about being caught because the chief financial officer and chief executive are the final approvers, and so they would be the people going to jail.

“It's the worst form of betrayal of trust and a manifestation of the evil side of human nature.

“I need to reiterate the fact that this is a serious criminal matter and all those who are implicated in hijacking the banking system and those who were beneficiaries as part of the criminal network will be arrested and hopefully spend many years in prison.”

He said while the initial investigations uncovered two officials - one at finance and another at supply chain management - they believe more people were involved.

“We have reason to believe that this is the work of a syndicate involving past and present State Theatre staff members, their families, friends, suppliers and some of the employees of our current and previous service providers,” he said.

Mkhize said the organisation took precautionary measures by suspending its credit controller.

“Without pre-empting the outcomes of the internal disciplinary and criminal case, the State Theatre has taken precautionary measures by suspending the implicated officials, while another resigned.

“It is important for all of us to realise that the crime that was committed will follow you whether you were retrenched or have retired, resigned or are no longer alive.

“In addition to the criminal case, which will hopefully result in people being imprisoned for many years, we will also pursue other legal measures to recover the stolen funds,” Mkhize said.

Pretoria News