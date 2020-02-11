Management were made aware of the acts by Absa on December 10, after a staff member in the finance department tampered with payment documentation and the electronic banking system.
The alleged fraud had been going on for at least more than five years, during which the fraudsters allegedly deliberately framed others.
It is believed they went around boasting they were not worried about being caught because the chief financial officer and chief executive “did the final signing-off”.
State Theatre chief executive Dr Sibongiseni Mkhize said the suspects were caught after a rigorous undercover investigation, saying the act was the worst form of betrayal of trust.