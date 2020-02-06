The underprivileged girls were taken to dance-wear shop Danceworx in Irene. Gardiner, who was a finalist in the pageant in 2017, said she did this to re-inspire the girls and start the year with new ballet shoes as a thank you.
“Four years ago I surprised them with the first fitting. I got them in a bus, and they didn’t even know where they were going. In the four-year journey that we have had, I can see the difference and they have grown to become amazing little girls with bigger dreams.”
She said she wanted to make a difference in their lives because as much as it was about dance, it was also about instilling values in their lives and showing them the importance of helping others.
The girls have travelled the world and performed at events such as Mrs World and Mr World and trained with the highly acclaimed Royal Moscow Ballet group.