Underprivileged young ballet stars given new shoes









FORMER Mrs South Africa finalist Clair Gardiner surprised young ballet dancers with brand new ballet shoes yesterday. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Former Mrs South Africa finalist Clair Gardiner yesterday surprised young ballet dancers, who she has been grooming for four years, with new shoes. The underprivileged girls were taken to dance-wear shop Danceworx in Irene. Gardiner, who was a finalist in the pageant in 2017, said she did this to re-inspire the girls and start the year with new ballet shoes as a thank you. “Four years ago I surprised them with the first fitting. I got them in a bus, and they didn’t even know where they were going. In the four-year journey that we have had, I can see the difference and they have grown to become amazing little girls with bigger dreams.” She said she wanted to make a difference in their lives because as much as it was about dance, it was also about instilling values in their lives and showing them the importance of helping others. The girls have travelled the world and performed at events such as Mrs World and Mr World and trained with the highly acclaimed Royal Moscow Ballet group.

Gardiner founded an NPO called Learn To Fly Enrichment Ballet through which the girls receive ballet lessons from The Russian Ballet Academy of SA.

Their dance instructor Jaydene Ndieguene said that over the years they had become better and better and she was proud of how far they had come. They were progressing well and each one of them were flourishing in their own unique way.

The young ballerinas are preparing for their performance at the Women of Stature Awards in March, where Gardiner has been nominated for an award under the Woman in Community category.

Busisiwe Majola said she was excited about her new shoes and could not wait to wear them when she performed. “When I grow up I want to become a ballerina because I love it and I am always thinking about dancing. I learnt a lot about how it makes me strong and confident. I remember the first time I performed in front of many people I felt very scared but I believed in myself,” said the 10-year-old.

Pretoria News