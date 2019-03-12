A GROUP of unemployed dietitians and nutritionist demand employment outside Department of Health headquarters in the CBD. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Unemployed dietitians and nutritionists said they could help to reduce the number of South Africans going to hospitals by improving and plugging the shortfall in primary health care. They were protesting outside the Department of Health's Civitas building in Pretoria central yesterday.

The professionals said they were tired of hearing about the shortage of doctors and other specialists, while they battled with unemployment.

Kholofelo Selapa, a registered dietitian, said despite having been qualified since 2017, she had been unemployed and wanted to make Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi aware of their plight. Another group of dietitians had pleaded with the department and submitted a memorandum in June 2017, but they were still awaiting a response, she added.

She said, as a result, most of them had given up. “This year we only saw four posts advertised, and yet there are over 200 of us in need of jobs.”

Skhumbuzo Chauke, who completed his studies in 2016 at the University of Limpopo, said it was embarrassing for him to be sitting home unable to help his family after they took their last money to put him through tertiary education

“At clinic level, there are no dietitians or nutritionists, who are supposed to be there to prevent different conditions - which are missed - and end up being treated in hospital.

“Most conditions that lead to people ending up in hospital could be treated and prevented early on if professionals like us were placed in employment, instead we are just sitting at home.”

Thabo Mathere, who completed his community service last year, said although he had only been unemployed for three months, he too feared he would spend years without a job.

According to Mathere, what made their unemployment a bitter pill to swallow was the fact that they were expected to pay R1700 subscription to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

“Just for being a healthcare professional you have to pay the mandatory fee and its difficult to come up with that money when you are unemployed - if you don't pay, they might even block you and you also need that to apply.”

Selapa added: “So I've been scraping together the little I have for the past three years to pay that fee year-on-year to the HPCSA so I can continue applying for jobs.”

The department had yet to comment on the matter by late yesterday.

Pretoria News