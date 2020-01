Unemployed youth in SA a priority for British Council









SUSAN GALVÁN, new country director of the British Council. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, wants to prioritise unemployed South African youth as one of its main objectives for the year. It hosted a stakeholder breakfast meeting yesterday in Pretoria for government departments and businesses. It promised to focus on programmes that had an impact. The meeting was initially to welcome Susana Galvá* , the new country director of the organisation, who has been in the role for six months. Galvá* said their work was about connecting people and building friendships with South Africa.

The organisation connects locals to opportunities in the UK.

“The youth population is very large in South Africa, and it is getting bigger one of the key challenges is providing skills that young people need in order to have better opportunities which is why we work very closely with the government.”

She said there was much to be contributed to the youth and they could help fill the gaps to benefit especially those who are underprivileged.

The British did research about two years ago and produced a report for the next generation that focused on the voices of young people to understand their hopes and dreams.

Galvá* said the report was the core and foundation they based most of their programmes on.

SA Football Association Tshwane exco member Sheila Lehlabi said she was pleased with the resources offered to them and for the networking opportunity.

She said they ran soccer clubs in Pretoria and the British Council had agreed to offer skills development training to their children.

“I specifically deal with the ladies in football and, believe me, those kids really could benefit a lot from skills development programmes. There have been challenges for quite some time and we also have to deal with gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies and lack of resources,” she said.

Lehlabi said although they held awareness campaigns, more needed to be done for the youth as some of the challenges they faced were too heavy for their age.

