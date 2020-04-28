Union calls for community healthcare workers to be permanently employed

Pretoria - The government should seriously consider permanently employing community healthcare workers who risk their lives every day to help the country defeat the Covid-19 pandemic. National spokesperson for the National Union of the Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) Solly Malema said the issue of absorption had been on the union’s agenda since 2016. Malema told Pretoria News that he was hoping that the government could see that these workers were a valuable asset in the fight against the deadly virus. “It therefore cannot be right that these workers continue to be expected to survive on just R3 500 a month. They are always willing to leave their families and expose themselves to the virus in the interest of the whole country “We as a union are concerned that the government has forgotten the importance of community healthcare workers and other essential workers.

“You can imagine that the government’s efforts to fight Covid-19 would be worthless without the thousands of community healthcare workers doing the screening and referrals in the homes and streets right now,” he said.

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa should employ the community healthcare workers permanently and pay them accordingly, and also start a fund for all essential workers to receive the coronavirus danger allowance and income tax relief for a period of 6 months.

He said there should be fair compensation for the risk to show that healthcare workers are valuable. He said the union was also pushing for the government to honour a 2018 agreement to give public servants, healthcare workers and community healthcare workers annual increases.

“The government is just being difficult but they know there is an agreement they are failing to implement and if they don’t do so our members could be forced to down tools.

"This could happen at the end of lockdown as there is currently a petition issued for members to sign. We will wait to hear from our constituency who give us a mandate,” he said.

Malema said that the government can make use of the R500bn social and economic relief package, which is equal to 10% of the country’s gross domestic product to also help healthcare workers.

