Pretoria - Union leaders believe the march held by Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) workers on Friday would have been well attended if it had been about their salaries. Organised by the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) and the United National Transport Union (Untu), the protest was part of a national shutdown. But it was attended by fewer than 50 people.

Fedusa deputy general-secretary Saya Carstevs said the poor turnout was because the strike did not involve wage increases, but safety.

“We are disappointed with the underwhelming number who turned up. If it was a strike about salary increases, there would have been a huge turnout.”

She accused Prasa of threatening workers and forcing them to stay away, claiming they were sent letters to that effect.

Commuters in some parts of the country were affected by the one-day strike. In Gauteng, Metrorail said it provided a reduced services.

A large contingent of police were deployed, but only a fraction of workers marched and handed over a memorandum, which was received by Jan David de Villiers, on behalf of the Presidency.

As part of the mass action themed the “national day of protest”, the workers were seeking to highlight their grievances about acts of arson, and endless fatal accidents.

Complaints included replacing old, broken or stolen infrastructure and equipment such as railway tracks, signalling equipment, as well as unsafe and outdated trains.

They also called for management to reintroduce well-resourced railway police, and bring an end to service breakdowns that caused delays.

Workers also want Prasa to deal with cable theft, which they said had resulted in commuters being late for work and consequently “unfairly” dismissed or unpaid.

A few disgruntled commuters also took part in the march, saying they often witnessed train violence and were victims of train delays.

