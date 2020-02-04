With Unisa campuses remaining closed as employees continue with their strike action yesterday, the university said it had appointed an independent facilitator to help both parties find a way forward.
Acting director for communications at Unisa Lusani Netshitomboni said they were hoping to meet the parties yesterday to finally be able to reopen their campuses.
Helen Dladla, deputy secretary for the Academic and Professional Staff Association Trade Union, said they were happy with the appointment of an external party to assist with negotiations.
Dladla said although the parties had not reached the figure workers were happy with, they were pleased that the university management had moved slightly from its initial offer of 6% due to the assistance of the facilitator.