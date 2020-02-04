Unions split over Unisa's plan to appoint facilitator in wage negotiations









STUDENTS relaxing outside Unisa Sunnyside campus, which remained closed together with other campuses due to the salary increase dispute between the university and unions. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The trade unions spearheading the wage negotiations on behalf of striking Unisa employees are divided on the university’s decision to appoint an independent facilitator to find a way forward. With Unisa campuses remaining closed as employees continue with their strike action yesterday, the university said it had appointed an independent facilitator to help both parties find a way forward. Acting director for communications at Unisa Lusani Netshitomboni said they were hoping to meet the parties yesterday to finally be able to reopen their campuses. Helen Dladla, deputy secretary for the Academic and Professional Staff Association Trade Union, said they were happy with the appointment of an external party to assist with negotiations. Dladla said although the parties had not reached the figure workers were happy with, they were pleased that the university management had moved slightly from its initial offer of 6% due to the assistance of the facilitator.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union, however, was not pleased with the decision and said it was not the first time the university management had opted to go that route.

Ntsako Nombelani, its national organiser for higher education, said there was no reason why the university management could not enlist the services of the CCMA.

“The university withdrew from the CCMA process on Friday choosing to go for an independent facilitator who has failed to bring the parties to a resolution before.

“The CCMA successfully managed to help us reach an agreement in 2015, so why not give it a chance now because it is just as independent?”

Nombelani said another issue they were not happy with was the university’s attempts to threaten and disregard the workers’ plight by claiming the strike was illegal.

He said that assertion could not be further from the truth as unions had been awarded a certificate to strike by the resolution body.

“The university needs to stop playing games. It knows that workers have been demonstrating peacefully as per the certificate awarded to unions.”

Unisa campuses have been shut down since January 24, as unions are demanding a wage increase of between 8.3% and 9%.

The university’s offer was a 6% increase and has since moved to 6.3%.

Campuses remain closed with online registrations open until Friday.

Pretoria News