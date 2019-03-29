GUGU NCUBE leaving the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court with her lawyer Rudzani Netshiavha following her arrest for public indecency. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Unisa has appointed an external legal firm to assess its internal investigation into a sexual harassment complaint laid by the so-called “naked protester”, Gugu Ncube, against the university’s employee. The institution yesterday noted that the decision was prompted by various enquiries in relation to the sexual harassment allegations.

Subsequently, the university engaged with various internal and external stakeholders to establish ways to assist the complainant, given the difficult emotional period she was going through, and to bring closure to the matter.

Ncube, a former employee of the Unisa Centre for Early Childhood Education, alleged she had been sexually abused by a university employee who served on the board of trustees of the centre.

The allegations dated back to last year when she took to social media to complain about the harassment, which she claimed went on for two weeks, starting from January 31 of that year.

“The legal firm that has been appointed has already commenced with the task, whose scope includes engaging with all the affected parties. Upon the finalisation of this assessment, the university undertakes to share the outcomes with all stakeholders,” Unisa said in a statement.

Two weeks ago, Ncube was arrested and charged with public indecency while protesting naked at the Union Buildings. Clad in just panties and a little cloth over her breasts, she held a placard which said: “President Ramaphosa, 1. the police are used to intimidate and threaten me. 2. I was raped and sexually harassed.

“I spoke out, they lied that I had resigned. Produce my resignation.

“A CCMA commissioner took a bribe from the perpetrator,” said the rest of her message.

The alleged perpetrator has since pleaded for Ncube to be given the help she needed, and for people to understand and refrain from attacking her.

