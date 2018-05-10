Alice Mkuzangwe, director at the directorate of academic planning, accreditation and registration, during a South Africa Human Rights commission investigating alleged unfair discrimination, racism, sexism and harrasment at Unisa college of law. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA

UNISA employee relations practitioner Leslie Kgapola told the SA Human Rights Commission yesterday that Alice Mkuzangwe and Bayanda Malgas, accused of being bullies, were difficult to investigate.

Kgapola said director at the directorate of academic planning accreditation and registration, Mkuzangwe, and academic information system manager, Malgas, were accused of being bullies by their colleagues.

Mkuzwangwe was also investigated for fraud and corruption.

Kgapola said said he struggled to investigate Mkuzangwe because she intentionally delayed the processes and refused to fetch charge sheets against her. At times she subjected him and other investigating officers to verbal insults, he said.

Staff members told the hearing on Tuesday and yesterday that Mkuzangwe and Malgas victimised and ill-treated subordinates for far too long. They claimed that when Professor Peter Havenga stood up to them, the pair labelled him a racist and a bully.

Masello Moekoa and Nkeke Thosago were among black staff members who called Havenga a hero. They said he came under unfair criticism from the Unisa Women’s Forum and Unisa Black Forum, which rallied behind Mkuzwangwe and Malgas.

Havenga remains on special leave over concerns for his safety. This follows a protest against him on campus by the Black Forum and the EFF Student Command earlier this year.

Kgapola said that after completing investigations into Mkuzangwe, vice-chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya, and the vice-principal of teaching, learning, community engagement and student support, Professor Gugu Moche, instructed him to halt commencing a disciplinary hearing.

At that point, Mkuzangwe had taken the institution to the CCMA for unlawful labour practice.

“An agreement was reached that, as part of the settlement, she will withdraw her unfair labour practice dispute with the CCMA and the university will not proceed with the disciplinary hearing."

Last week, Makhanya said the settlement had a confidentiality clause meaning the terms could not be made public. However, the university would pursue the fraud allegation.

Kgapola said he was also instructed to halt investigations into Malgas.