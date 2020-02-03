Acting director for communications at Unisa Lusani Netshitomboni said despite holding a meeting with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union and the Academic and Professional Staff Association until late on Thursday, the parties had not been able to come to an amicable solution.
Netshitomboni said on the university's behalf they had improved their initial offer from 6% to 6.3%, however, the unions had not accepted the offer.
He said both unions had indicated to the university management that they would only be willing to accept anything between 8.3% and 9%.
“Unfortunately the university can only do so much so as it stands the strike is still on. The university will continue engaging both unions in order to find an amicable solution.”