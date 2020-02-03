Unisa extends registration period to Friday









PROTESTING University of South Africa staff members near the main campus last week. The institution and staff unions' meeting on Thursday could not reach an agreement. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Unisa has extended its registration period as wage negotiations with striking staff remained deadlocked following a meeting with management. Acting director for communications at Unisa Lusani Netshitomboni said despite holding a meeting with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union and the Academic and Professional Staff Association until late on Thursday, the parties had not been able to come to an amicable solution. Netshitomboni said on the university's behalf they had improved their initial offer from 6% to 6.3%, however, the unions had not accepted the offer. He said both unions had indicated to the university management that they would only be willing to accept anything between 8.3% and 9%. “Unfortunately the university can only do so much so as it stands the strike is still on. The university will continue engaging both unions in order to find an amicable solution.”

Netshitomboni said campuses would remain closed, but those wishing to register could still do so as the university had extended the registration period to Friday.

“The online registration period has been extended as we acknowledge that many prospective students may have been affected by the strike. So we urge those who still want to study to do so.”

Thembani Baloyi, branch secretary of a union at Unisa, confirmed that no agreement could be reached by the parties, but that it was not due to the them being unreasonable.

Baloyi said at first unions had to force the university to concede that they had initially placed a 6.2% salary increase and then reverted back to the original offer of 6%.

“We've been negotiating in good faith from the very beginning and even yesterday moved down from 9% to 8.3%. The university only moved up by a fraction and turned to say they could not move any higher.”

Baloyi said the university management informed them that the money had to be taken elsewhere as the university council had in fact only budgeted for a 5.2% salary increase.

He said they had tried their best to bring a solution to the table but not much could be done as the employer was not willing to work with them or go back to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

Unisa obtained an interim interdict against striking staff on Thursday to prevent them from blocking the entrances to the campus.

The order also stipulated that staff were not to protest closer than 100m from Unisa's premises.

Judge Colleen Collis ordered both unions to present their case on March 4 regarding the interdict.

Pretoria News