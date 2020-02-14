The university has extended registration periods in light of protest action which saw the campuses shut down for two weeks.
No agreement has yet been reached between the university management and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and the Academic and Professional Associations over workers’ wage increments for the year.
Following an appearance with the Labour Court on February 7, the parties were given the option to meet and make sure within 72 hours that a settlement was reached.
And while workers have returned to work and campuses across the city have reopened, Unisa spokesperson Lusani Netshitomboni said negotiations were continuing, with further meetings to be held today.