Unisa loses Afrikaans ban battle

Pretoria - Following the fierce legal battle which had been raging since 2016, the Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that the decision to remove Afrikaans as a language of tuition at Unisa was unlawful. Unisa decided in 2016 that English would be the only language of tuition. Lobby group AfriForum took the matter to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, but it lost the legal challenge and subsequently appealed. The Supreme Court found that the university’s decision to replace its dual-medium language policy with English only, infringed the principles of legality and was unlawful. It declared the new language policy of English only as unconstitutional. In terms of the order, Unisa must promptly publish on its website and in various newspapers which of its modules were on offer as from April 28, 2016. It has to offer those courses to students with an Afrikaans medium option.

In terms of the order, these modules will remain with an Afrikaans option until such time that Unisa has lawfully amended its language policy -if at all.

Unisa made it clear in 2016 that it was doing away with Afrikaans as a study medium as part of its policy and for practical reasons.

AfriForum, however, said this left about 30000 Afrikaans-speaking students without the option to conduct their studies in their mother tongue.

Unisa’s administration went ahead with implementation of the new language policy after the court, in 2016, turned down AfriForum's application to suspend the implementation of the English-only language policy, pending the review proceedings.

Judge Raylene Keightley also turned down AfriForum’s application to review Unisa’s new English language policy.

She found that the Unisa Senate had acted in accordance with the rules when it adopted the English-only language policy. The judge at the time commented that there had been a natural decline in the demand for Afrikaans tuition in recent years.

“To turn back the clock would have obvious practical, resource and cost implications for Unisa for the benefit of an ever diminishing small number of students,” she said.

But the five justices of appeal overturned her judgment and found that the Unisa Senate, in making the language policy, did not take all the facts into consideration, nor did it consult or obtain vital inputs from some of the relevant parties as it should have.

Unisa’s case was that it was not practical to continue Afrikaans tuition to a minority of students. It also said it would in any event not be cost effective to print study material in Afrikaans.

Pretoria News