Unisa Vice Chancellor Professor and principal, Professor Mandla Makhanya, second from left, during the renaming of its buildings after African stalwarts. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - The University of South Africa has taken its own step in shedding itself of its apartheid and colonial legacies and ushering an era of Africaness by renaming three of its academic buildings after African stalwarts. In a ceremony fit for royalty, Unisa opened its doors today with the renaming of three of its buildings which included the AJH van der Walt building, Samuel Pauw and finally the Theo van Wijk building.

The AJH van der Walt building is to be renamed after Unisa’s own Professor Nkoana Radipere, who passed away in 2017 at the entrance of the department he headed.

The naming of the building after Radipere was befitting as university vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Mandla Makhanya, noted how the professor was passionate about socio-political issues in the country, particularly interrogating challenges facing small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Samuel Pauw will from now on be known as the Anton Lembede building, in memory of his embodiment of the spirit of youthful passion and optimism, which Makhanya said was also a key characteristic of Unisa.

“Ours is a history of opening the doors of learning while shutting them out at the same time.

"Lembede would have been confronted with the fact that all his lecturers at Unisa were all white males thus not giving him the space to express himself as fully as he would have liked.”

Leaving Lembede, as Makhanya said, having his thesis focusing on the conception of God as measured from right-wing philosophers such as French philosopher Rene Descartes to present-day philosophers.

Instead of laying the foundation for African philosophers as he rightly would have wanted to.

“Renaming those buildings after people’s lives represents a thirst for inclusion, we are ushering in that ours as a university will be a university that is open to all irrespective of race, class, gender or creed.”

“The second reason we are embarking on this journey is so that we may begin to embed ourselves within the history of our country.”

As he said it was their belief that the renaming will lead the nation to identify with the university and not see it as an inaccessible ivory tower.

The mother of the nation Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's name will be adorned upon the Theo van Wijk building.

The professor also made note that the removal of the former names did not exclude their contributions to making the university what it was today.

Pretoria News