Pretoria - The national SRC at Unisa has agreed to a compromise on some of its demands following negotiations with management for the sake of students and the academic calendar. SRC president Wadzanai Mazhetese said student leadership structures were not fully satisfied with the agreement reached with the university, but would allow academics to proceed.

The students have been protesting for nearly two weeks demanding Unisa to implement an audit of all June examinations results.

They also wanted the university to respond to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme re-applications made by students and extend the time for submission of assignments and the writing of second semester examinations. This, according to the SRC, would give students enough time to prepare. “After the shutdown of academic proceedings for nearly two weeks, we agreed that some of the students we were representing actually need to be on campus to finish up registrations and to study.

“We felt that not all our grievances were addressed but for the sake of academics, we were willing to agree to some of the interventions measures. We will continue to raise grievances of students when students find themselves in a hard place, but for now we are happy that academics resumed and this week the students will be finishing up everything they need to.”

The SRC wanted Unisa to give students their June examination scripts so they could raise valid errors with marks they did not understand.

Unisa also said it had reached an agreement with students that examinations for the second semester would start on October 21 and the results released from November 15. The final results will be made available on December 20.

However, the request by students to access their scripts at no cost will be referred to council for approval. The university will put in place a dedicated mechanism to facilitate such access once council approval has been granted.

A report will be done in respect of first semester examinations and submitted to senate and thereafter made available to the SRC.

Students who registered after February 8 and wrote their examinations in May and June, and failed will qualify for automatic supplementary examinations in October and November for free. Unisa said the final date of submission of assignments would be September 6.

Meanwhile, there was uncertainty late yesterday on whether academic proceedings would resume successfully, or not, at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.

The university had been ravaged by protests by students and staff calling for the removal of vice-chancellor Professor Chris de Beer, who they accused of failing to manage the institution.

University spokesperson Dr Eric Pule could yesterday not confirm whether or not a communique had been sent out advising that academic operations would resume today.

SRC president Innocent Chauke said that was the position of the university, while students would decide today if they wanted to continue to protest or not.

