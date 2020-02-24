Unisa starts search to replace retiring Mandla Makhanya









OUTGOING Unisa principal and vice-chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya surrounded by students during a protest in March last year. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The search for a new principal and vice-chancellor of the University of SA (Unisa) has begun in earnest. The institution's council, at its sitting last Thursday, approved the process for the appointment of a new person to take over from Professor Mandla Makhanya, who retires at the end of the year. Makhanya has been at the helm of the university since the beginning of 2011 and took the position after serving as its pro-vice-chancellor between 2008 and 2010; executive dean of the College of Human Sciences from 2004 to 2007; and dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. The widely published scholar holds a BA and BA (Hons) in Sociology from the University of Fort Hare, a Master's degree from the University of Natal and a DPhil from the University of Pretoria. In 2009, he completed the Advanced Management Programme at the Harvard Business School, while the University of Athabasca in Canada conferred an honorary doctorate on him in recognition of his outstanding leadership at Unisa and his contribution as a distinguished scholar in distance education.

Yesterday the university said the appointment of a principal and vice-chancellor was the sole responsibility of the council. “The selection committee presiding over this process is made up of 13 members of council, whose composition also includes representatives of the university's institutional forum, senate and the SRC.

“The participation of these stakeholders, at the invitation of council, accords with the objective to ensure that the process is all-inclusive and transparent.

"Further to this, an external independent company has been appointed to facilitate the recruitment process,” Unisa said.

It went on to explain that the person in that position was an ex officio member of council by virtue of his position, and therefore provided technical support and advice to the selection committee.

Unisa said it could boast of having being led by an academic who made endeavours to promote education locally, in the region and abroad. It said Makhanya continuously engaged in academic and higher education forums in South and southern Africa and internationally.

Unisa also said its outgoing head was a committed family man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved sport, particularly soccer, rugby, karate and boxing.

