The institution's council, at its sitting last Thursday, approved the process for the appointment of a new person to take over from Professor Mandla Makhanya, who retires at the end of the year.
Makhanya has been at the helm of the university since the beginning of 2011 and took the position after serving as its pro-vice-chancellor between 2008 and 2010; executive dean of the College of Human Sciences from 2004 to 2007; and dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.
The widely published scholar holds a BA and BA (Hons) in Sociology from the University of Fort Hare, a Master's degree from the University of Natal and a DPhil from the University of Pretoria.
In 2009, he completed the Advanced Management Programme at the Harvard Business School, while the University of Athabasca in Canada conferred an honorary doctorate on him in recognition of his outstanding leadership at Unisa and his contribution as a distinguished scholar in distance education.