The view of Unisa from the freeway at the south-west entrance to Pretoria.

Pretoria - The SRC at Unisa is divided following a decision by the institution to place the registrar and vice-president of facilities and operations on special leave. Registrar Faroon Goolam and operations and facilities vice-principal Marcia Socikwa were placed on special leave after Nehawu led a protest calling for their removal.

They were accused of failing to register 87 000 students on time and in the process cost them their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding and admission for this semester.

Subsequently, national SRC members Lucas Mamabolo and Moses Khatane accused their president Wadzanai Mazhetese of aligning with labour in calling for the axing of the officials without consulting the student body.

According to them, Mazhetese failed to communicate with eight members of the national structure and succumbed to a “secret” agenda with Nehawu.

“Nehawu is targeting Goolam because he is advocating for a qualifications audit at directorate level which will see many directors who only have matric exposed and possibly fired.

“It’s not his fault that thousands of students could not be admitted. At the time, they did not have the updated South African Qualifications Authority identity numbers.

“Socikwa was also targeted unfairly, and we believe there is a motive to get her removed from her position for someone who can be controlled. Her department has a R2 billion budget and lots of tenders.

“This is wrong because she has improved the institution in terms of stationery distributed, which now sits at 90% completion,” said Mamabolo.

Mazhetese, however, rubbished the claims and said the two members failed to understand the concept of majority rules in a democratic organisation.

He said a majority of the national SRC members ruled for the student body to call for the removal of Goolam.

“It is not true that I did not engage the members. In fact, I have screen shots from a WhatsApp group showing I engaged the members about the need to announce our position on the call for Goolam to be removed.

“Goolam failed to register students in time and today many of them sit at home while some lost their interest since they were no longer enrolled,” he said.

“I did not call for Socikwa to be removed and that’s because we noted improvement in her department with regards to stationery delivery

Nehawu secretary at Unisa, Tembani Baloyi, said the union did not coerce Mazhetese and students to partake in protest action against Goolam and Socikwa.

“It was only during the protests that we noticed students wanted to highlight their grievances against the officials. We called for Socikwa to be removed because of her alleged involvement in harassment, intimidation, bullying and racism.

“In fact, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration presided over a grievance process and recommended that she be put under disciplinary hearing, but management had been sluggish since February.”

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said: "There are engagements unfolding with stakeholders. I will find out about the skills or qualifications audit and provide an update.”

Pretoria News