UNISA principal and vice-chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya meets students who embarked on protest action yesterday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Students at Unisa who embarked on protest action yesterday complained about deductions being made from funds they received from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Protests by the students led to the university’s Sunnyside campus being shut down.

Like their counterparts at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), Unisa students’ complaints centred on NSFAS allowances and a change of examination dates.

Following the closure of the Sunnyside campus, the protesting students went to the Unisa campus on Muckleneuk Ridge.

Thembeka Damane, the co-ordinator for the SA Students Congress, told university principal and vice-chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya students were aggrieved over deductions from allowances made to them by NSFAS. Current service providers were charging students R5.50 for each withdrawal.

Makhanya also said the decision by the university to bring forward examinations had been rejected by students.

They claimed the university had failed to provide them with study material or laptops, therefore disadvantaging and rendering them unable to perform to the best of their ability.

On NSFAS funding, Damane said: “We want all students to receive cards, and expect them to give notifications to say our R5000 has been deposited and we can go withdraw our money.”

On examinations dates, Damane said “the university has not provided us with a conducive learning environment or study material even though it’s March already”.

EFF Student Command secretary at Unisa Masakhona Bono said failure by the university to address these issues would result in Unisa students adopting the stance taken by many students at TUT.

TUT has been closed until further notice after protests erupted over similar complaints.

Makhanya told students Unisa would consider changing examination dates and setting them at the end of June, given the delays in the provision of study material.

However, he noted he could not make concrete promises on matters where third parties were involved.

Meanwhile, TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said protests had subsided at campuses since the suspension of academic activities on March 6.

Despite this, no decision had been made as to when classes at the university would resume, she added.

