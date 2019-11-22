This must start with and go beyond the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children - November 25 to December 10.
The university said it was committed to raising awareness across its community and stakeholders that it was striving to become a gender-based violence-free institution.
The commitment came in the wake of a student who turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to claim R750 000 in damages from a Unisa professor who allegedly forced himself on her.
She is also claiming R200 000 in damages from Unisa, saying it did not protect her from the alleged sex pest nor advise her of her options following her ordeal and did not deal timeously with her complaint.