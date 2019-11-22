Unisa to set up campaign against gender violence









UNISA main campus. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The Unisa council has called on management to launch a visible and inclusive anti-gender-based violence campaign. This must start with and go beyond the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children - November 25 to December 10. The university said it was committed to raising awareness across its community and stakeholders that it was striving to become a gender-based violence-free institution. The commitment came in the wake of a student who turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to claim R750 000 in damages from a Unisa professor who allegedly forced himself on her. She is also claiming R200 000 in damages from Unisa, saying it did not protect her from the alleged sex pest nor advise her of her options following her ordeal and did not deal timeously with her complaint.

Unisa said it was concerned by the reports about the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against senior academics in the university, both by junior employees and students.

Unisa had over the past few years been rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct.

It said that while the university council respected that due process must follow internally as part of the requirements to establish the veracity of all allegations raised, it held a strong view that the institution must demonstrate unequivocal support towards employees and students who reported cases of sexual harassment. “We express our condemnation of any acts of sexual harassment, any forms of violence against women and abuse of power. To this end we are responsible for providing psychosocial support to all the victims while due processes of justice are followed,” it said.

Unisa said the council took all allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and urged all victims to report these cases to the relevant authorities within the university and the police.

Council said it had directed management to attend to these matters expeditiously and ensure the victims were given the necessary assistance.

It also directed university management to approach the Commission for Gender Equality to seek guidance in the urgent review of all internal policies dealing with all forms of gender-based violence. This, it said, should include drawing the terms of reference and launching the gender-based violence office at Unisa.

Management was asked to benchmark the interventions with other higher education institutions that had instituted such policies barring senior staff members from having intimate relationships with students or asking them to declare if they did occur.

Pretoria News