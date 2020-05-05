University of Pretoria academic offered a seat on top commission on pandemics

Pretoria - University of Pretoria academic Professor Dire Tladi has been appointed to serve on the Institut de Droit International’s commission on pandemics and international law. The organisation is devoted to the study and development of international law and its membership comprises some of the world’s leading public international lawyers. It was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1904. Tladi is with the Faculty of Law’s Institute for International and Comparative Law in Africa and Department of Public Law. He joins other leading international lawyers such as former president of the International Criminal Tribunal Theodore Meron and Judge of the International Court of Justice Xue Hanqin.

The University of Pretoria has been active in helping curb the spread of Covid-19. It developed a highly efficient Covid-19 screening protocol and partnered with the City of Tshwane to create a hotline, while students developed a mobile app for homeless shelters to access assistance.

The appointment of one of its own adds a feather to the institution’s cap. Tladi said he hoped to make a difference in the laws surrounding the virus.

However, this is not his first big-time post; he was previously appointed to the UN International Law Commission as special rapporteur for peremptory norms of international law.

Tladi has been a member of the Institut de Droit International since 2017. He said he was humbled by the opportunity to serve on the commission and hoped to contribute meaningfully to its work.

“I am honoured. There are some really excellent international lawyers on the commission, and I hope to make my little contribution to what is an important topic,” he said.

“The commission will be responsible for preparing draft articles for the Institut de Droit International. I hope to use my experience and knowledge to contribute to drafting suggestions, proposals as well as legal positions for the draft articles and commentaries.

“The commission has only just begun its work and we still have to discuss our focus areas. My own sense is that there are a number of areas of international law that require clarification.”

Some of the areas he is particularly interested in are the duty of co-operation and if there is a duty to share information and resources; state responsibility on pandemic outbreaks; and immigration issues and human rights during lockdown. Countries such as the US have made news headlines for what has been criticised as a poor response to the pandemic.

