University of Pretoria food scheme launched

Pretoria - The University of Pretoria has called for partners in its food programme as a solution to Covid-19 hunger relief efforts. The university’s Department of Family Medicine has developed a highly efficient Covid-19 screening protocol that provides holistic health and dietary support to communities in need. Dr Ellenore Meyer said the biggest crisis in the repercussions of the global Covid-19 pandemic had been the effects on the most vulnerable communities. “Households that were already struggling to maintain essential necessities are now facing further disruption to their access to food.” She said South Africa’s food system had been completely disrupted by Covid-19. “The availability of staple food items has been reduced due to panic buying, reduced production and trade restrictions.

“Accessibility has been affected by lockdown restrictions, with resultant long queues at stores and lack of access to feeding schemes.

“Reduced earning opportunities and income, combined with food price increases, means that many essential food items have become unaffordable.”

Meyer said an unbalanced diet was the leading cause of ill-health, and, unfortunately, malnutrition was set to increase as a result of the pandemic’s impact on South Africa’s already inadequate food system.

“Our team conducted a major food drive to fund-raise for food packages especially developed by our qualified dietitian, Marion Beeforth.”

Meyer said the food drive had already fed thousands of people in four informal settlements during the first three weeks of lockdown.

However, they foresee that the need would continue, even worsen, as more people lose their income.

“In the short term, we need partners to collectively come on board and support essential food provision in their local areas. For the long-term, we need sustainable food systems to be established in communities,” said Meyer.

She called on organisations and individuals to think of settlements that were financially hamstrung and to assist them in this time through the programme, which has been designed to be cost effective and sustainable for a family of up to four.

