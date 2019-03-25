PROFESSOR Tawana Kupe was on Saturday inaugurated as the vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Pretoria. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The University of Pretoria would strive to make a significant contribution to the ever-changing world by transforming lives of people through education. This was spelt out by the new vice-chancellor and principal Professor Tawana Kupe, who was officially inaugurated on Saturday.

He said: “The University of Pretoria will, through excellence in knowledge creation, impactful and relevant research, high-quality academic programmes, innovative teaching and learning, and social responsiveness and engagement, make a decisive difference to transforming Africa's futures.”

He said universities had a critical role to play in achieving sustained, sustainable and inclusive development.

“To be able to play their role effectively in Africa's futures, universities must enjoy academic freedom and institutional autonomy,” he said.

He acknowledged that the university, known as UP or Tuks, was part and parcel of the institutions that supported colonialism, saying the new vision entailed changing that legacy.

“Since 1994, UP has made some strides in addressing this legacy by making a significant contribution to the creation of a new society.”

At least 93% of the university's students were employed or continuing their studies six months after graduating. “The academic qualifications of our staff are improving; 66% of our staff have PhDs, we compare favourably with our local and global peers.”

The university's first-year enrolment this year was just over 10000 students and total enrolment 55000.

“By 2025, the university intends to reach an enrolment of 75000, with 30% of enrolments in postgraduate programmes; a modest but significant growth in the sector,” said Kupe.

He stressed the importance of innovative teaching and learning, saying they were at the core of the university's teaching and learning philosophy.

“Quality and innovation in teaching impart the knowledge and skills students need to be well-educated graduates.”

He said new digital technologies presented an opportunity for further innovation. “The university has a rising international profile, evidenced by the fact that we are in the top 2% of universities in the world, according to some rankings.”

