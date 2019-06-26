The University of Pretoria. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The University of Pretoria (UP) has put the city on the world map after being ranked among the best performing world’s elite universities. UP has moved up by roughly 19 places into 551-560 from the 561-570 band in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2020.

UP stands at fifth position in the country. No South African universities featured in the top 100.

QS ranked 1000 universities from 82 different locations, surveyed 94 000 academics and 44 000 hiring managers, and analysed 11.8 million re- search papers and 100 million citations.

Universities are measured on academic standing, graduate employability, student/staff ratio, research impact and internationalisation.

UP indicators and scores are academic reputation 22.1%; employer reputation 41%; Citations per faculty 21.7 %; and international faculty ratio 58.3 %.

UP was described as one of the largest universities in South Africa and enjoying an impressive research and community engagement output.

“UP is a diverse and dynamic leading research-intensive university in South Africa which is responsive to the needs of society by finding real solutions to real challenges.”

The rankings saw three of the eight South African universities represented having improved their positions.

These included the University of Johannesburg and UCT.

UCT has been named South Africa’s best university.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was named the world’s best university for a record eighth consecutive year, followed by Stanford and Harvard in second and third place respectively.

Key findings for South Africa based on eight ranked universities included that South Africa is the 29th most represented university location in the world.

South Africa’s most-improved university is UCT, which has risen two places; universities in South Africa perform best on citations per faculty in terms of average rank.

In terms of employer reputation, UCT has the highest marks.

UCT is the most recognised for academic reputation.

The university with the strongest faculty student ratio is the University of Johannesburg.

International student ratio is highest at Rhodes University.

The University of the Witwatersrand has the largest international faculty ratio.

Faculties are most productive, as measured by citations per faculty, at Stellenbosch University.

According to the QS rankings, MIT has made history by topping the rankings for the eighth consecutive year.

China, continental Europe and Australia saw a number of their universities climb the 2020 rankings.

Pretoria News