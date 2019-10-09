Aggrieved workers who used to clean 1 Military Hospital protest outside the hospital demanding absorption and payment of delayed salaries. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) should cut ties with its cleaning services contractor and absorb cleaners who spent years working at the 1 Military Hospital to avoid further protests. This was said by an aggrieved group of former cleaners who said they’ve been working at the hospital for Search Light Cleaning until non-payment complications started back in April and strained relations between the employer and themselves.

They accused the company of being dodgy and reckless for failing to pay their salaries in full since April, subsequently forcing them to seek the intervention of the CCMA.

Phillip Makwela from the Academic and Professional Staff Association (Apsa) said they've been unable to get hold of the company to fight for the workers, and it’s management did not come to collect their memorandum.

He said workers made it clear that they did not want the contractor anymore and the SANDF should consider letting it go and absorb the workers who’ve been keeping it’s hospital clean for years.

However, Ndo Maleho from Search Light Cleaning dismissed the allegations saying the company has a settlement letter from the CCMA that states that workers must be paid by October 31 and that date was still coming.