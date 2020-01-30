Pretoria - On January 18, the Pretoria News Weekend published an article headlined “Nzimande’s bogus college alert”.
In the article, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande warned prospective students against “bogus” colleges, some of which were in Pretoria.
In the article in question, the minister was further quoted stating that the unregistered institutions would be the downfall of the country’s youth. He had been addressing a media briefing in Pretoria.
The list of unregistered colleges provided by the department falsely included Shepperd Academy and Churchill Resource College. In actual fact, the institutions were registered with the department.
Shepperd Academy’s registration is 2010/FE07/045 under a different name.