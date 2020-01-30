Unregistered college list falsely included Shepperd Academy and Churchill Resource College









THE old sign of Shepperd Academy in the CBD. Picture: ANA Pretoria - On January 18, the Pretoria News Weekend published an article headlined “Nzimande’s bogus college alert”. In the article, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande warned prospective students against “bogus” colleges, some of which were in Pretoria. In the article in question, the minister was further quoted stating that the unregistered institutions would be the downfall of the country’s youth. He had been addressing a media briefing in Pretoria. The list of unregistered colleges provided by the department falsely included Shepperd Academy and Churchill Resource College. In actual fact, the institutions were registered with the department. Shepperd Academy’s registration is 2010/FE07/045 under a different name.

The article was accompanied by a photo of an old advertisement board of Shepperd Academy in the Pretoria CBD.

Johan du Toit, legal representative for the owner of the college, produced proof that Shepperd Academy was provisionally accredited with Umalusi dated September 6, 2019, Department of Higher Education registration date May 24, 2016, just under a different name.

“Similarly, I am also in possession of the registration papers of Churchill Technical College (formerly Churchill Resource College) with the Department of Higher Education, and their registration/accreditation with Umalusi, which is also current and valid.”

Du Toit said the claims made in the article that the institution was bogus was thus false and defamatory of both Churchill Technical College and Shepperd Academy.

The Pretoria News regrets the misconception created by the article, particularly at a time when students are registering for the 2020 academic year.

The publication unreservedly apologises to Shepperd Academy and Churchill Resource College, owners, management, staff and students.

Pretoria News