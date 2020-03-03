Unrest threat as Tshwane governance crisis grinds on

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Tshwane could witness a repeat of the unrest that took place in the run-up to the 2016 local government elections due to the ongoing political instability in council. This was the warning sounded by a political analyst from Tshwane University of Technology, Professor Mashupye Maserumule. He weighed in on the volatile situation in the metro after former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa quit following a sex scandal with former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge. The metro was also plagued by a governance crisis when council could not renew the three-month contract of acting city manager Makgorometje Makgata last week. Maserumule said it was inevitable that the ongoing political ruckus in council would negatively affect service delivery.

He predicted that aggrieved residents were likely to take to the streets over poor services by the City.

“There is a very ugly precedent in the City which played out just before the 2016 local government elections, because the situation was so ungovernable, and I don’t really think that it will be appropriate to see a repeat of what happened before the 2016 local government elections,” he said.

Back then violent protests erupted after the ANC deployed MP Thoko Didiza as a mayoral candidate, stirring unhappiness from those who wanted a local person for the position.

At the time, widespread protests engulfed various parts of the city, stalling schooling and business activities.

Maserumule said: “We are most likely to see riots in the city. And if people are not careful it might be of the same proportion we once had just before the 2016 local government elections.”

According to him, it would be dangerous for the City and its people to allow the situation to continue until the 2021 municipal elections.

“It will be dangerous if we leave the situation to continue as it is because practically what it means is that in the metro we don’t have local government.”

He said from a service delivery point of view, the situation had become untenable.

“Already there are parts of the city where people are complaining that literally governance in the City has come to a standstill.”

Maserumule held the view that Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile must intervene in line with his constitutional obligations.

“Governance has failed in Tshwane, and normally when it is like this, the province must come on board and invoke the necessary legal instruments to intervene.

“I am surprised why that has not happened yet because I heard that the MEC was escalating the matter to the minister,” he said.

Maserumule said Maile had vested powers to intervene, and that he could not understand why he “can’t invoke the power he is given in the Constitution because as we speak now governance in Tshwane has collapsed”.

He also believed that political parties must take the blame for the status quo.

“All the political parties I think they are missing the point because if they continue to behave the way they do it might ultimately lead to a situation whereby the citizens of the metro will begin to say we are tired of how you have been handling our affairs,” he said.

He called on political parties to put the interests of residents first by making sure that they manage their politics in the interest of the municipality.

“The sooner they do that the better. Otherwise the indictment is not only going to be on who is in charge; the indictment will be on everybody who is part of the system that is supposed to govern Tshwane.”

Regarding calls for fresh elections to be conducted in th metro, he said: “If people seem to be unable to solve their challenges that could be an ultimate option at the disposal of the reality that Tshwane is confronted with.”

He said negotiation between parties regarding power-sharing were not serving the interests of the people.

“It is likely a politicking exercise which has nothing to do with the interest of the people of Tshwane but more about what is likely to politically advantage either of the parties that are negotiating with each other.”

And his advice to parties in council?

“People must acknowledge that they are in council. As much as they are a political party and want to act in a way that seeks to advantage them politically, at the same time they should understand that they need to conduct themselves in a way that will take into account the interest of the people of Tshwane.”

Pretoria News