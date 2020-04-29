UP students develop mobile app to help City of Tshwane’s homeless shelters

Pretoria - Shelters looking after the City of Tshwane’s homeless population will be able to "keep their eye on the ball" as two University of Pretoria (UP) students develop a mobile app to make things a bit easier. Second-year computer engineering students David de Villiers and Kian Strydom developed the mobile app to help shelters across the city access assistance during the country’s lockdown. As they highlighted how the needs of shelters had been stretched to their limits because of the pandemic, the students decided to come up with a platform for them to better communicate with their warehouses. The effort forms part of the students' compulsory community-based learning undergraduate course, which requires students to use their skill sets for experiential learning as needed for students enrolled with the Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology undergraduate course. Strydom indicated it took them about a week and a half to complete creating the app with a few hiccups due to having to rely solely on online resources.

“We felt we could really make a difference in our community, especially during the pandemic, and help further the cause of offering homeless people a safe, secure place to stay,” De Villiers said.

“The app provides a user-friendly interface by which shelter managers can easily submit details about stock and requirements for their respective shelters to a singular database and spreadsheet, ” Strydom added.

Strydom further explained that by so doing the app created an easy way for both site managers and workers at the distribution centres to gain access to the data and to provide optimal supply and service to each other and the community at large.

As per the Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu’s count, there were currently 163 shelters catering for over 14 000 homeless persons countrywide.

The app has been named after one of the city’s homelessness organisation, the Tshwane Leadership Foundation.

