FERRARI’S Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc speaks to Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto in the pit during the qualifying session before the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in the desert south of the Bahraini capital, Manama. KARIM SAHIB EPA AFP

Ailing Ferrari will have an engine update ready ahead of schedule as they try to break Mercedes’ early-season Formula One dominance on the track, where they ruled pre-season training a few months ago. Valtteri Bottas and title holder Lewis Hamilton take two wins each in four Mercedes one-two finishes into Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, and their Ferrari rivals Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc are desperate to finally taste success. Ferrari were impressive in pre-season training on the 4655km Circuit de Catalunya amid hopes to finally claim a first drivers’ world title since 2007, but the start of the season has not gone their way.

As a result, the Scuderia enterprise has decided to move forward the power unit update by two races to the Barcelona event for the start of the European swing in the sport.

“We are currently behind in the championship and we have to catch up, which we know means that our development work will be the key to this season,” said team principal Mattia Binotto.

“We will have a new power unit that we are introducing ahead of schedule, as the second specification was due to be brought to Canada.”

Further aerodynamics upgrades and a new race fuel formula are other methods with which Ferrari finally want to beat their rivals.

Bottas tops the standings with 87 points, one point clear of Hamilton but a massive 36 clear of Vettel in third, with the talented Leclerc another five points back in fifth.

In the constructors’ standings

Ferrari are 74 points behind Mercedes.

Leclerc was unlucky not to win in Malysia when a late engine problem stopped the Monegasque while

leading the race, and the youngster seems to deal with the Ferrari better than the four-time world champion Vetttel.

The German Vettel has said he “isn’t driving as well as I could because the car doesn’t answer and react the way I want it to” and says that a big team effort is needed.

Binotto has admitted that Ferrari are having problems getting this year’s Pirelli tyres up to temperatures, one more part in a big puzzle for them.

“We have a good car, but we’re not using it in the right way to get the results we should be getting. It’s like a Rubik’s cube where you have to have everything in the right order. We have a lot of clever people in the team who could solve that puzzle in less than two minutes, but in this case the cube is a bit bigger,” Vettel said.

Vettel has admitted that Mercedes are making the most of having “the best car” at the moment, while the champions want to keep up the momentum to stay ahead of their rivals. “We need to make sure we keep delivering at this level,” Bottas said.

The Anglo-German team will not be intimidated by Ferrari’s good results in winter, though, as Mercedes clinched four of the last five races in Barcelona, three of them with Hamilton.

Ferrari’s last success there meanwhile dates back six years to Fernando Alonso’s emotional top spot at his Spanish home race. dpa