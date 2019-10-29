Uproar as Icasa tunes out community radio stations









Icasa said it would shut down several radio stations who had been trading with expired licences. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives Pretoria - Shutting down community radio stations would deprive communities of important information and rob the youth of space to nurture their skills and talents. This is the view of many who work in community radio stations in the metro after the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) said it would shut down several of them who had been trading with expired licences. Icasa has been heavily criticised for making the licence renewal process harder and for failing to process applications. However, the regulatory body insisted it would not allow unlicensed people to broadcast and use the spectrum. Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe and Minister for Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams were prompted to intervene and are set to meet representatives from smaller radio stations to find a resolution to the matter.

In the meantime, radio personalities and others working for community stations said although it was important for broadcasters to do things legally, radio was critically important in democracy.

Pearl Masha of Mams FM said: “Community radio stations are critically important to the communities they serve, particularly the elderly, who have grown accustomed to consuming information through their ears.

“These people do not have access to information about community protests, and water and electricity interruptions on social media but on their community station that speak to them in a language that they can understand.

“While this community of people may lose their access to information, the youth who work at these stations will miss a platform to learn and improve their radio skills.”

Katlego “DJ Jomo” Monama and Busi “Queen of Pitori” Khanyile of Pheli FM said community radio taught more skills than their bigger, established counterparts.

Khanyile said: “In community radio, you learn to do everything on your own.

"You are the personality, the radio show producer, playlist compiler, technical assistant and social media content producer.”

Monama said some of the biggest names in radio, including DJ Sbu and Bob Mabena, all come from community radio.

This, he said, was proof that Icasa needed to know that shutting down just one radio station could hamper progress in the lives of future stars.

He recommended that measures be taken to resolve all complications.

Noxolo Shabangu reads the news on Ga-Rankuwa FM every day.

She attends Tshwane council meetings monthly and then updates the community about what the metro is up to.

She said as a young graduate who just completed her studies at Tshwane University of Technology, she learnt that community radio stations were crucially important because they gave graduates the compulsory work experience they’ll need to find work.

“This is where we get our first year experience.

"This is where you say, 'I want to volunteer' and this is where you actually gain confidence. Big radio stations recruit talent from these stations.

“Without community radio stations if you go to look for work, they’ll say they need two years' work experience which you don’t have,” she added.

Pretoria News