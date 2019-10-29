This is according to the South Africa Teachers Union‘s operational director Johan Kruger, who added that the implementation would be unacceptable.
Comprehensive Sexuality Education has been in the spotlight following a media report that from next year, textbooks for Grade 4 to 12 learners would include a curriculum approach that treats masturbation, sexual consent, gender non-conformity and single-parent families as mainstream.
Kruger said the union indicated to its members to leave the curriculum out if not comfortable with it, adding that there would be support provided if action was taken against them.
“This is totally unacceptable. We have actually indicated to our members that if they are uncomfortable to teach this curriculum they can leave it out and if there is action taken against them we will support them,” he said.