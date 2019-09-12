PROUD mother and US chargé d’affaires Jessye Lapenn with her son Jasper, 10.

Pretoria - This week marks the end of a busy tenure for US chargé d’affaires Jessye Lapenn, who leaves her post in South Africa to become ambassador to the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Lapenn took up the position as head of mission after the departure of former ambassador Patrick Gaspard.

The Trump administration has yet to appoint an ambassador, although South African-born Lana Marks was named for the position last year. Her appointment must still be confirmed by the full US Senate.

Lapenn, a career diplomat, joined the US Mission in South Africa in July 2016 and assumed the role of head of mission in December of that year.

She told a packed party at her official residence on Tuesday that while diplomats were not supposed to have favourite postings, her posting in South Africa had - despite it not always being an easy time for bilateral relations - seen her “live fully, and be fully part of life here”.

Lapenn thanked her extraordinary US mission staff and all those in a range of agencies engaged in South Africa, as well as the South African government and its agencies who she said had enabled her to work on improving bilateral relations over the past three years. She joked however that she had also had a few démarches (a reference to a diplomatic reprimand).

Lapenn thanked those in business, think tanks, academic institutions, arts and culture and the media and said she was inspired by a belief in South Africa and in US-SA relations.

She spoke warmly of her 10-year-old son, Jasper, who has accompanied her on various postings, including to Jerusalem, Israel, Kigali, Rwanda, and Washington, US. She announced to applause that while falling in love was not on her South African to-do list, she had indeed met someone special and joked that there would be many future flights on Ethiopian Airlines.

She introduced her successor David Young, the deputy chief of mission, who previously served in Nigeria.

He has been a diplomat for 30 years and said as a previous sports reporter he looked forward to getting to grips with local sports and sports teams. He is married with two children but they will not accompany him to Pretoria: his son is in the Peace Corps in Panama and his daughter a student in the US.

