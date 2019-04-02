AMERICAN Peace Corps volunteers take the pledge of service during the swearing-in ceremony at Waterkloof yesterday. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - A total of 34 American Peace Corps volunteers were sworn in yesterday and will begin their work towards strengthening education, health, HIV/Aids awareness, agriculture and small business. The volunteers join hundreds of others already in the country, courtesy of the US Peace Corps and the US Mission to South Africa. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the US Community Centre in Waterkloof Ridge yesterday.

Acting deputy chief of mission Ian McCary told the recruits that they would be joining 130 volunteers already in the country.

He said they too would continue the legacy already in place to help fight against HIV/Aids.

“This is the day you will never forget; you embark on your two-year service in South Africa. The work you will be doing is extremely important. You will promote hope and empower many by working hand in hand with community-based health workers."

The team of 34 will serve in community HIV outreach projects and will be based in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal. Each volunteer had been learning the African languages they would use to communicate with locals.

Hanna Malin, 22, from Virginia, said she had studied international relations, and community service had always been an important part of her life.

“After I graduated from university I wanted an opportunity that would let me learn from other people in the world, because I believe that is the best way you can improve yourself.

"I chose to join the peace corps because I wanted an opportunity where I could pursue my passion of working in public health but also learn from other people from a human-based level and also on community-based level,” she said.

Malin will be based in KwaZulu-Natal, and she said she was ready to go into the communities as she had learnt a bit of the language in the three months she had been in the country.

“I really enjoy learning IsiZulu; it is a beautiful language; the click is a bit hard to get, but I am working on it.”

She said her family supported her decision to volunteer and be away from home for two years, and that community service was her passion.

“Hopefully they will be able to visit me once I have become integrated. I would love to have them come to my community so that I can show them how things are since they have never been outside the US in this capacity.”

Her counterpart Matthew Shen, 24, said he was headed to serve the Bushbuckridge community.

He said he did not have any expectations in mind, but was eager to know what the community was like.

As a health consultant, he said his work was less clinical but rather working with hospitals and dealing with strategy consultants.

“This is my first hands-on experience with HIV/Aids and I am looking forward to the whole thing,” he said.

Peace Corps South Africa has welcomed more than 1400 US citizens as Peace Corps volunteers since 1997.

At the time, then president Nelson Mandela made a request to his then counterpart Bill Clinton to establish the programme in South Africa.

The programme was established in 1961 to promote world peace and friendship.

There are more than 8000 Peace Corps volunteers in more than 76 countries, working with local communities to strengthen education, health, HIV/Aids awareness, agriculture, small business and the environment.

