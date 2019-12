Vaal Dam levels rise, boosting river system to 60%









Vaal Dam. File photo: ANA/Karen Sandison Pretoria - The levels of the Vaal Dam significantly shot up this week, edging closer to the neutral 50% mark following weeks of decline. Eskom and Sasol rely heavily on the Vaal Dam for water supply. Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said for weeks the levels of the dam had been dropping, to such an extent that last week it reached 39.2%. This week the dam sits at 46.1%, still far lower compared to last year during the same week, when it stood at 76.2%. Ratau said high temperatures were experienced, which caused high evaporation, leading to the recent rains during winter.

“The collective upsurge in the dams has had a positive impact on the levels of the Vaal River system, as shown by its rise from 56.6% last week to 60.2% this week.

“This indicates that the system is relatively in a good state despite it being lower compared to the 70.8% it recorded in the same period last year,” he said.

Ratau said the rain had been falling in the wrong areas.

However, the recent significant rainfall landed in the Vaal Dam’s catchment area.

He urged people to continue using water sparingly to ensure the levels of the system remained stable.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service said there was only a minimal chance of rainfall in the city this weekend.

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said temperatures would be higher this weekend, with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoons.

He said that today the maximum temperature would go up, and on Sunday it would become cooler.

“So every day it looks like there will be a 30% chance of thunderstorms, with clear skies in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

“Sunday will be quite windy as well,” Engelbrecht said.

