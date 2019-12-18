Vagrants threaten Pretoria's once-prestigious Café Riche on Church Square









A PASSER-BY peeps into the premises of the once-prestigious Café Riche near Church Square. Picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has been urged to refurbish the heritage building near Church Square that houses the once-prestigious Café Riche. Lamé Ebersohn, the former lease holder of the bistro that closed a year ago, said the department had notified them of its decision to refurbish the building. However, she said she was concerned because work had not yet started. In addition, homeless people had broken into the erstwhile café and were sleeping there. Ebersohn vacated the building with her staff, many of whom had worked there during its 25 years of existence, in January. She remembered all her former employees by names and she did not really know what they were up to these days or if they had means to support their families. “The department ended our lease in December last year, but we only received notice in January and had to quickly leave the building. We left and hoped that they would start work, but it’s been a long time now.

“It would be a shame if Café Riche doesn’t open again because people breaking into the building will damage whatever is left of it.

“This establishment was the only South African establishment to feature among the British Telegraph’s selection of the 50 top cafés in the world.

“When the department said it wanted to renovate it, we tried to argue that they should do so bit by bit so that we could remain in business, but they were not having it.

“Our legal adviser said that we should leave, and we left. I hope that we reopen because this is truly a historical establishment. It had been on Church Square for so long,” said Ebersohn.

She said the department had not told her when exactly the refurbishment would start.

“This building’s basement still has a lot of trapped water that needs to be sorted out. I appealed to Premier David Makhura about this issue while we were trying to get the department to let us continue trading while they worked on the building.

"Makhura is aware of this issue and how important this establishment is to our history.”

In the months since she closed shop, the windows had been broken and the alarm disabled by people who slept there at night.

Informal trader Mike Maja said: “I don’t care much for the building, but I know it will get worse if there is no security.”

The department had yet to comment on the issue by late yesterday.

Pretoria News