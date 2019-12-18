Lamé Ebersohn, the former lease holder of the bistro that closed a year ago, said the department had notified them of its decision to refurbish the building.
However, she said she was concerned because work had not yet started. In addition, homeless people had broken into the erstwhile café and were sleeping there.
Ebersohn vacated the building with her staff, many of whom had worked there during its 25 years of existence, in January. She remembered all her former employees by names and she did not really know what they were up to these days or if they had means to support their families.
“The department ended our lease in December last year, but we only received notice in January and had to quickly leave the building. We left and hoped that they would start work, but it’s been a long time now.