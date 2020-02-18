He said the charge of theft for vandalism of railway equipment was just not working.
Mbalula was inspecting the world-class Gibela manufacturing plant, which is producing world class trains in Nigel, Ekurhuleni.
Boasting a R1billion investment, Mbalula said the trains being produced should not be subjected to the plague others have seen countrywide by being torched and vandalised.
“The Criminal Amendment Act of 2015 approves the question of people being charged with economic sabotage but that has not been happening. We have arrested people in Heidelberg and they have been appearing in court. I told the administrator to work with the police and the Justice Department and make an example of these people.”