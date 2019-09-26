That is a possibility that could become reality as the number of incidents of cellphone tower vandalism and battery theft rises in Tshwane.
MTN’s Ernest Paul told the National Press Club yesterday there had been a significant spike in cellphone tower battery theft and infrastructure vandalism in the capital city.
He said that with over 4400 incidents reported this year to date, the issue was a major headache for service providers. There were about 4000 such incidents last year.
Close to 40% of the cellphone network is in Gauteng with the highest concentration of towers, and Joburg and Tshwane have been hardest hit.