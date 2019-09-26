Vandalism and theft at cellphone towers poses a risk to networks







Pretoria - Imagine not being able to place a phone call in an emergency because thieves vandalised the nearest cellphone tower and rendered it and the network useless. That is a possibility that could become reality as the number of incidents of cellphone tower vandalism and battery theft rises in Tshwane. MTN’s Ernest Paul told the National Press Club yesterday there had been a significant spike in cellphone tower battery theft and infrastructure vandalism in the capital city. He said that with over 4400 incidents reported this year to date, the issue was a major headache for service providers. There were about 4000 such incidents last year. Close to 40% of the cellphone network is in Gauteng with the highest concentration of towers, and Joburg and Tshwane have been hardest hit.

Paul said there was a massive market open to these unscrupulous criminals, who were brazen enough to place adverts to sell stolen batteries on social media.

A battery normally costs around R10000 to R28000 but stolen ones are sold for a fraction of that price.

“This is a huge concern. There is also huge infrastructural damage. They (the thieves) cut holes in the shelters that house radio equipment, and cut every possible piece of cable, including those that are of high value. Generators are also being targeted.

“Thousands of litres of fuel have been siphoned from them, killing the back-up plan in case of a power outage. We are now at a point where this is total destruction; we need to rebuild literally everything because everything is removed and we are left with a concrete slab and a piece of a tower.”

There have been inroads, however, as Bidvest Coin Security has been brought in to try to combat the problem.

Former police officer Lieutenant-General Simon Mpembe said there had been arrests but there was still a long way to go and communities needed to play a role in fighting the scourge. “We are concerned for the economy because it is also affected by this theft.”

He said Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique were mostly where the batteries were taken to after being stolen. “They are easily available in those countries and sold like vetkoeks on the side of the road.”

Mpembe said efforts were being made to also bring the countries to which the batteries and equipment were being ferried to the table for a holistic approach. He said an operation would be conducted in more than 28 countries to create awareness.

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said: “We are high on the list of countries affected by this phenomenon.”

He said those who were nabbed should also be tried for sabotage as the method used revealed a clear modus operandi.

“We need more people to be vigilant and whistle-blow on these incidents so the culprits can be arrested.”

A resident near a cellphone mast in Olievenhoutbosch said: “They operate like pigs. It’s disgusting because they put us in danger. What happens in moments of emergency? We cannot call anyone for assistance.”

Pretoria News