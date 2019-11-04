Vandalism, theft cuts power to Mamelodi residents









Illegal power connections in part of Mamelodi East have left some residents of Extension 13 without electricity for at least three years. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - It was infuriating that between 50 and 80 households have been without electricity for the past three years because of illegal connections. Mamelodi Extension 18 councillor Morwangwato Mantjane, who met the frustrated residents to discuss the matter on Friday, said: “This is a very difficult situation. We have replaced transformers so many times, but they just kept exploding due to the illegal connections. “Right now many of these RDP houses no longer have power lines. Nyaope addicts stole them; they had no electricity and thus were easy to cut.” The residents said the people from Sporong informal settlement had been relentless in electricity theft because they realised they could get away with wrongdoing. A resident said their informal settlement counterparts were very aggressive in their quest for electricity, and that fights had broken between the two groups. “They told us that they would burn our homes if we tried to stop them. Now, how do you fight people who have nothing much to lose,” said the resident.

Sporong has approximately 15000 shacks. There are illegally connected wires everywhere in the area.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: “Initially they were connecting illegally from the transformer, and we have replaced four transformers in the same area. The latest transformer was damaged within a week after installation due to overloading, and that was when we left it until today.

“The residents feeding from this faulty transformer have now done illegal connections from the neighbouring supply area, which is already experiencing overload. They continue to report a power failure, and very soon the same will happen with the current transformer which is now under strain.”

He said that as things stood, another transformer had since burnt, and all boxes and door damaged. “The busbars have been stolen, all meters removed, cables between boxes and service cables have been cut short and numerous conductors stolen,” he said.

MMC for Utility Services Abel Tau said the metro would look into the matter. He said mayor Stevens Mokgalapa had decided on a programme to supply informal settlements with electricity to avoid more cases of illegal connections.

