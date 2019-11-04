Mamelodi Extension 18 councillor Morwangwato Mantjane, who met the frustrated residents to discuss the matter on Friday, said: “This is a very difficult situation. We have replaced transformers so many times, but they just kept exploding due to the illegal connections.
“Right now many of these RDP houses no longer have power lines. Nyaope addicts stole them; they had no electricity and thus were easy to cut.”
The residents said the people from Sporong informal settlement had been relentless in electricity theft because they realised they could get away with wrongdoing.
A resident said their informal settlement counterparts were very aggressive in their quest for electricity, and that fights had broken between the two groups. “They told us that they would burn our homes if we tried to stop them. Now, how do you fight people who have nothing much to lose,” said the resident.