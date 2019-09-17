THE new name of former Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd (now known as Rietondale High School) has been vandalised. Twitter

Pretoria - The name board at the former Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd in Pretoria, which recently renamed Rietondale High School, has been vandalised. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who presided over the renaming ceremony, took to Twitter and posted images of the damage done at the weekend.

“We changed the name of Hoërskool HF Verwoerd to Rietondale High School last month. Over the weekend the school and the new name (was) vandalised,” read the tweet.

His spokesperson Steve Mabona said the vandalism had affected several parts of the school.

“We are not going to stop to transform our schooling environment, all the schools that need to be changed, in terms of name-change, we will continue to do that,: he said.

Mabona said the department had opened a case of vandalism and investigations were under way.

The renaming of the school sparked a heated debate on Twitter, with some hailing the move and other questioning why it was done.

At the time, Lesufi said: “My mission in this world is to reverse everything this man called Verwoerd did to our education system.

"Other names like Jan Smuts will also fall," Lesufi said. Some accused him of tampering with history, but Lesufi said continuing to use names associated with apartheid on schools was wrong.

Explaining the change earlier this year, the school's governing body chairperson Olga Veldsman said the school and parents avoided choosing a name that would appear as politically-driven.

“The name Rietondale Secondary School managed to score many votes opposed to Deerness High School and Aloe High School, among the other names that had been proposed in the name-changing process.”

African News Agency (ANA)