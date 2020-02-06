The use of VAR, introduced for this campaign in England’s top division, has been a source of constant controversy and criticism. A survey by pollsters YouGov reported on Tuesday that six out of 10 fans felt the system was working badly.
But Masters told reporters that their own research had found supporters welcomed the improved accuracy of decisions, but were frustrated with some aspects of how VAR has worked.
“There is obviously the other part of VAR which is consistent decision-making, the time to take decisions, frustration perhaps with the precision offsides and whether you like that or don’t, the jury is out on that,” he said. Masters said 94% of “key decisions” had been found to be correct this season, but that clubs will discuss in April how the system will work next season and look at issues such as close offside calls and the referee’s use of the pitchside monitor.
“I think offsides is one and whether you want offsides that are precise to the armpit or the heel, or whether you want to build in a bit of tolerance? That is sort of a technical challenge,” he said. “The use of the review area (by the referee) is another debate. We have recently expanded the remit on that to cover red cards and downgrades from red card situations. I think if fans can see the referee (reviewing the incident) then psychologically they are seeing something happening rather than waiting for (VARs based in) Stockley Park to make a decision. That will be a discussion point.”