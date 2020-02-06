VAR here to stay, but facing possible changes









A screen displays a VAR decision. Picture: reuters Pretoria - Premier League clubs will consider making changes to the way VAR reviews are used from next season, the league’s new chief executive Richard Masters said. The use of VAR, introduced for this campaign in England’s top division, has been a source of constant controversy and criticism. A survey by pollsters YouGov reported on Tuesday that six out of 10 fans felt the system was working badly. But Masters told reporters that their own research had found supporters welcomed the improved accuracy of decisions, but were frustrated with some aspects of how VAR has worked. “There is obviously the other part of VAR which is consistent decision-making, the time to take decisions, frustration perhaps with the precision offsides and whether you like that or don’t, the jury is out on that,” he said. Masters said 94% of “key decisions” had been found to be correct this season, but that clubs will discuss in April how the system will work next season and look at issues such as close offside calls and the referee’s use of the pitchside monitor. “I think offsides is one and whether you want offsides that are precise to the armpit or the heel, or whether you want to build in a bit of tolerance? That is sort of a technical challenge,” he said. “The use of the review area (by the referee) is another debate. We have recently expanded the remit on that to cover red cards and downgrades from red card situations. I think if fans can see the referee (reviewing the incident) then psychologically they are seeing something happening rather than waiting for (VARs based in) Stockley Park to make a decision. That will be a discussion point.”

Masters said the league was in “constant dialogue” with IFAB, the game’s lawmaking body, over the use of VAR. IFAB is set to discuss the system at it’s annual meeting in Belfast later this month.

“I think it’s here to stay and certainly it’s going to be with us next season,” he said.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Under-23 manager Neil Critchley has credited James Milner with helping inspire the club’s youngest-ever starting side to their FA Cup fourth-round victory against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

With Jurgen Klopp opting to rest his senior squad for the replay during the Premier League’s winter break, Milner, 34, took it upon himself to get heavily involved in the young side’s buildup to the clash at Anfield, which Liverpool won 1-0.

“He trained with us yesterday and he asked whether he could come along. I was like, ‘I think the answer is yes to that one. Of course you can,’” He was very respectful to ask,” Critchley told reporters. “He has achieved so much in the game because of who he is; he was giving words of advice to the players, he was getting right behind them, he was vocal in the dressing-room and animated behind me.”

Critchley said Milner, who has been sidelined with injury, was delighted with the performance against the third-tier side.

“I don’t think he’s available yet ... but he was jumping up and down behind me so I think he was desperate to get on,” said Critchley. Reuters

