STEVE Biko Academic Hospital staff member Sister Brenda Phetla is still waiting for an explanation on how her car disappeared from the parking area while she was on duty. The 53-year-old said her Toyota Fortuner was stolen despite there being cameras in the parking area, a boom gate and security guards.

“Everyone claimed not to know what happened to my car, including the security guards.”

Phetla said this was not the first car to be stolen from the employees’ parking bay; the first was stolen in December and another on January 15.

She has been working at the hospital for 29 years and said she bought the car years ago.

“I don’t understand how no one can account for the theft.”

Phetla said employees paid R100 a month for parking, yet they were told that they parked at their own risk.

Hospital chief executive Dr Mathabo Mathebula said management was aware of two cars stolen from the employees’ parking area last month.

She said investigations by the SAPS and hospital security were ongoing to determine if this was an inside job.