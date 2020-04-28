Ventilators a boost for Pretoria's Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital’s ICU

Pretoria - With everyone on high alert following the discovery of the first Covid-19-positive staff member at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, the donation of ventilators by the local business sector was seen as a welcome respite. The hospital’s ICU got the much-needed boost last week when Class Three Medical Solution donated 10 ventilators. Hospital chief executive Dr Richard Lebethe said they were grateful for the donation as they were in dire need of such equipment – not only to aid in the fight against the pandemic, but also to treat other patient needs. In fact, Lebethe said the hospital had long-standing challenges, with their ICU lacking beds and ventilators. He said the hospital would welcome any form of assistance from other sectors as they were striving to ensuretheir health-care professionals were as comfortable and safe as possible.

“The time that is coming for our doctors and nurses is not going to be an easy one. Because the patient is central in what we do, we have to keep the workers safe because they are on the ground with them.”

The managing director for Class Three Medical Solution, Isaac Choshane, said following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request for businesses to help where they could, they heeded the call.

Choshane said they worked with supplying hospitals with equipment, and knowing the challenge it took to get such machinery in the country, they were happy to contribute something they knew would go a long way in helping those who may be infected.

“We know that the virus often affects the respiratory system, so we hope that this contribution not only helps the patients who come here, but gives health-care professionals one less thing to worry about,” he said.

“We also know that once this has passed, the equipment will continue to help the hospital as we’ve heard it’s been something they have been battling to acquire for some time.”

And despite concerns following the first Covid-19 patient at the hospital, Lebethe said their hospital happened to be one of the lucky few with minimal cases in the region.

They were relieved to only have two recorded infections in the past week after a long time, despite pushing to screen 100 patients per day, working up to 400 patients.

He said they were able to trace all 49 people who the infected nurse came into contact with, and were pleased to announce that all had tested negative.

“We haven’t had any spread from that incident, so what we did following this was to immediately stop activity within the casualty ward, divert patients elsewhere and deep cleaned the area.”

Lebethe said the nurse’s colleagues were traced and offered psychological counselling.

