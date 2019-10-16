Pretoria - The image of Nicholas Ninow walking into the female bathroom stall of the Dros restaurant in Silverton with his red T-shirt is the image that now haunts the little girl every night before she goes to sleep.
State prosecutor, Dorah Ngobeni, said according to a victim impact statement, the girl verbalised how she was having nightmares of the incident.
Ngobeni questioned Ninow's remorse stating that if he had indeed been sorry for his actions he would have taken the courts into his confidence and told the truth as to what really happened on the day.
Instead, she said Ninow was now trying to seek a "discount" by blaming all of his actions on the drug addiction he had been battling with since he was 13-years-old.
This as she said he had failed to indicate at any point during the trial proceedings that he wanted to apologise to the family or the little girl until now.