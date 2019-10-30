Victim of 'sexual harassment' takes Transnet to court









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - A Transnet employee said she was subjected to about seven years of hell under her manager, who sexually harassed her. The woman said the parastatal did nothing to protect her, despite numerous complaints she voiced over the years. She will turn to the Labour Court today with the help of the Centre for Applied Legal Studies for an order declaring that Transnet had failed to take steps to eliminate sexual harassment in the workplace. She wants to hold Transnet accountable for infringing on her rights, and pay her R10.9million in damages. The woman said her life had been made an absolute nightmare by her manager. Instead of assisting her, Transnet tried to sweep the matter under the carpet, she said. Her manager eventually pleaded guilty before an internal inquiry. It was recommended that he be fired.

He was, however, later reinstated and allowed to continue to work in the same building, while her pleas to be transferred fell on deaf ears.

The single mother said she fell ill as a result of her anxiety, and was diagnosed as suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

She was booked off work for nearly a year and did not receive any payment during that time.

The woman said in an affidavit before the court that the harassment started shortly after she was promoted in 2008, and the “sex pest” became her manager.

While quite new in the division, she received an email from him in which he made an inappropriate joke about women with big buttocks.

When she confronted him about this, he said it was a joke and told her she was behaving like a child. The woman said she immediately reported this to the human resources manager, but nothing happened.

On another occasion she and her manager had to visit an out of town office. When they got to the hotel, she discovered that he had only booked one room.

She had been booked in with him in the same room, but she refused.

When she contacted her office, she was told that arrangements would be made for another room. The woman said she felt so uncomfortable that she returned home after the meeting.

She discussed the accommodation issue with the human resources department, but nothing was done about her complaint.

She said the sexual harassment continued, with her manager calling her “hot” and “sexy” and telling her in Setswana that he “lusts after her”.

He also told her he wanted to have sex with her and asked her questions about her love life, she said.

She told him he was being inappropriate, but she said he only laughed at her and told her to stop behaving like a child. The woman said she reported these incidents to another executive manager, who promised to speak to her manager, but nothing happened.

She laid a formal complaint years later with the help of her union. Her manager was forced to face a disciplinary hearing. He denied everything until he was confronted with an email he had sent her in which he made sexual advances.

The woman said she thought her problems were over when he was dismissed, but he was back in his post two weeks later, following which she had a nervous breakdown.

Pretoria News