'Victory for workers' as 171 Tshwane metro police trainees finally employed

Pretoria - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Tshwane has hailed as a victory for workers the move to finally employ 171 metro police trainees in the municipality with effect from March 18. The decision would mark an end to their long-standing dispute with the City of Tshwane over delays to employ them after they successfully completed their traffic management diploma last year. Two weeks ago about 14 metro police trainees, who represented more than 100 of their peers, demonstrated outside Tshwane House. On Wednesday, Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile broke the news that the metro police recruits would report to work on Monday. He said: "These new recruits will reinforce the City’s by-law enforcement capacity, including strengthening the City’s capacity to fight against illegal land and building invasions, vandalism of state assets and enforcement of lockdown regulations."

Regional Samwu chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi said: "This is, in the main, a victory for the workers. It will be a relief for them, especially during these trying times of the coronavirus pandemic when many people are struggling to find jobs."

He believed the decision to hire them was long overdue after they were enrolled in a training academy in Cape Town to redo some courses, which they failed in 2013.

Last year, the group successfully passed their courses and acquired their traffic management diploma.

They were initially recruited by the previous ANC-led administration under an initiative to make the City safer by deploying at least 10 officers in each municipal ward.

"We have to commend the administrator for taking such a bold step to take them on board on a permanent basis," he said.

According to him, the move would spur the union on to fight for the absorption of other employees in the city.

"There is the other group that we are fighting for that they must also be appointed. They worked in the finance department as meter readers and they are roughly 71,"he said.

