The EFF in Tshwane has tongue-lashed mayor Solly Msimanga for projecting illegal land grabbers as thieves.

Party councillor Benjamin Disoloane said Msimanga must abstain from labelling land grabbers as thieves, but must instead come up with alternatives to address the need for people to have land.

The party responded to Msimanga's call to residents to desist from illegally occupying land.

Msimanga made a call during the State of the Capital Address at Tshwane House's Council Chamber on Thursday.

He said he supported President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for people not to occupy land illegally.

"In light of this, we encourage our people to not allow themselves to be used as political pawns to further the agendas of political parties who do not always have their best interests at heart. This was demonstrated most recently in Olievenhoutbosch, where land parcels were unlawfully seized on the undue encouragement of a councillor in the area," Msimanga said.

Disoloane said: "As the EFF we are supporting our people so that whenever they see land that can be utilised then it must be utilised. We are saying to the mayor that he must stop accusing the people as if they are stealing the land. The mayor must come up with alternatives to make sure our people have residential places."

Msimanga said the DA-led administration had noted threats by a group of Olievenhoutbosch residents that they won't vacate the illegally occupied houses meant for the Mooiplaats community.

He said during a recent meeting in Mooiplaats, the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements and the City reported that 350 of the 841 approved beneficiaries would be moved from Mooiplaats to Olievenhoutbosch X 27.

"The relocation is necessary because Mooiplaats is dolomitic and only a fraction of the land is habitable. The City is in the process of identifying other suitable pieces of land to relocate the remainder of the qualifying households," he said.

Msimanga also said it would cost the City up to R100 million to fix all the sinkholes, saying the city was committed to addressing the problem over the next financial year.

"However, site securing, geological investigations and periodic monitoring of the sinkholes are being done in the meantime. We have committed R25 million from the operating budget to repair work on the Jean Avenue sinkhole and in so doing, bringing us one step closer to restoring optimum business activity in the area,"he said.