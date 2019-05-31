Jacob Motshabi and Mike Magagane with the abandoned baby boy. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - Not all heroes wear capes and a classic example was when two Lifestar 911 paramedics recently saved a baby that was abandoned at the busy intersection of Es’kia Mphahlele and WF Nkomo. And if they were given an opportunity to name him, Oamogetswe- which means you are welcome - would be the perfect name for the baby boy.

Jacob Motshabi, 24, and Mike Magagane, 33, were parked at a petrol station when a man approached them informing them about the abandoned baby - they quickly reached out.

It was on Tuesday around 6pm.

The Pretoria News caught up with the duo this morning and according to Magagane, the baby was found crying inside an open small laptop bag.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Jacob Motshabi and Mike Magagane indicate where they found the abandoned baby boy. Video: Rudzani Matshili





“We were about to knock off after a long day.

"A gentleman came running to us and he was scared saying there was an abandoned baby on the side of the road.

"We drove with him and we indeed found the baby crying.

"We took the baby to the Pretoria West police station and filled out forms,” he said.

“We then went to Pretoria West Hospital where the baby was dropped off at causality and was placed inside an incubator,” Magagane said.

He said they wrapped him up with a sheet that was in the ambulance after they found him shivering from the cold.

“The baby seemed about three weeks old.

"He was in a good condition but he was shivering because it was cold around that time.

"I took off his clothes to check the gender and he had a clean diaper.

"He was wearing a warm baby grow which was also clean.

There was no milk or documents whatsoever,” he told the Pretoria News.

Motshabi has been in the field for more than four years and Magagane for 11 years.

Motshabi made a plea to the public to assist with donations for the baby.

He said they visited him in hospital on Thursday and he was still in an incubator, adding that he was still in good condition.

Pretoria News