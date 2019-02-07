Pretoria - It is triple the trouble for cake loves as the Matjokane sisters redefine the township and added a bit of sweetness in kasi. Soshanguve, like other townships in Pretoria is most known for their sphatlho and chisa-nyama specialities, but Cakes & Co brought in a bit of fresh air in kasi.

The family business is owned by sisters, Tsakane, 44, Khensani, 42, and Tinyiko, 39 and is located in Soshanguve Block G, opposite Falala Community Hall.

The uniquely decorated container is made with all things recycled from pallet fencing, from furniture to the deck.

The tables and chairs at the chilling area were also made from pallets with cushions for the comfort of customers.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The trio behind the new business Cakes & Co in Soshanguve Block G, Tinyiko, Tsakane and Khensani Matjokane. Video: Virgilatte Gwangwa





Upon arrival, one is met with the sight of freshly baked cakes, cupcakes and cookies among other goodies and a coffee aroma to top it off.

Speaking to the Pretoria News, Tinyiko said in the beginning a lot of people were afraid to enter saying the place was too classy.

“But we encouraged them to come in because everything was affordable. It was then that they told us we have brought Sandton to the township, some say we are like a Mugg&Bean but we told them that they too deserve great things,” she said.

The sisters said the business targeted everyone in the community as everything was affordable.

“We even have sweets, ice-creams and milkshakes for the young ones and the milkshakes are doing absolutely brilliant because most of the children around here are not used to such things,” they said.

Prices range from R3 to R300, and the sisters also bake birthday, wedding and baby-shower cakes for those in need.