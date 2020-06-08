Vigil for victims of police brutality at St Albans the Martyr Anglican Cathedral

Pretoria - Religious leaders staged a silent protest at St Albans the Martyr Anglican Cathedral in the Pretoria CBD yesterday, unhappy about citizens who have died during the lockdown at the hands of security forces. The South African Council of Churches said it was shocked to learn of the final declaration by the SANDF on the death of Collins Khosa in Alexandra. An internal hearing absolved members of the SANDF in his death. A police investigation is, however, still under way into the incident on April 10. Khosa was killed at his Alexandra home for allegedly transgressing the lockdown rules. It is claimed he was drinking alcohol inside his premises.

According to the soldiers and Johannesburg Metro Police officers who were on the scene, there was a scuffle during which they used minimum force to ensure Khosa adhered to the regulations.

They claimed that when they left the scene, he walked into his yard. This was despite the post-mortem findings that he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The general secretary of the SA Council of Churches, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, said the finding absolving the soldiers and the metro police of any wrongdoing was “unreal”.

“It feels like we have been here before in the apartheid days or in George Floyd’s Minneapolis killing. What a week it was to announce the 'no one is to blame' verdict.”

He said faith leaders were alarmed by these developments and despaired over the deaths of innocent people at the hands of law enforcement officers.

“Since the lockdown in South Africa at least 12 people are believed to have died at the hands of police and military officers deployed by the state to enforce the lockdown regulations.”

Mpumlwana said that while everybody recognises that investigations are still ongoing, the reality of these deaths was of serious concern and a blot on the tapestry of our constitutional democracy. This was why several religious leaders staged a silent protest yesterday, which coincided with a similar protest at Cape Town’s St George’s Anglican Cathedral.

Some of the people the leaders remembered during the protest included Khosa, Sibusiso Amos, who died on March 29 in Vosloorus and Petrus Miggels, who died on March 27.

Mpumlwana said they also stood in solidarity with Floyd and others who had died in the US. “Our intention with this silent vigil is a clear expression of our disdain for the current brutality exhibited by our police and defence forces. We call for greater accountability and justice for these families. We are also standing for ordinary citizens who are experiencing the grief and mourning that this current moment has brought upon us.”

They stood silent for the first 51 minutes honouring the victims of police brutality. For the remaining nine minutes they knelt in silence while the bell at the cathedral rang for the top of the hour. They displayed placards reading “Black lives matter” and “Someone killed Collins Khosa”.

Pretoria News