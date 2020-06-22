Violence, unrest and instability sees Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association in court

Pretoria - The Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association (“MATA”) is due to appear in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria on Thursday June 25 to explain why an order dissolving the current executive committee and directing the appointment of an administrator should not be made a final order. Until then, MATA’s executive committee is prohibited from acting as such. They are not allowed to do anything except to oppose the application. Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, has hailed the court decision as a victory towards restoration of order and quelling of taxi violence in the Mamelodi area. The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport launched the urgent court application following violence, unrest and instability in the region in which MATA operates. The violence and unrest has claimed the lives of at least 19 people to date and the continued violence puts the lives of taxi operators and commuters/community at risk.

“Our intervention was necessary to ensure continued operation of public transport services in the Mamelodi region in conducive and safe conditions. We could not stand by as dead bodies piled up and wait for a commuter to be killed as a result of the dysfunction of MATA’s operations,” Mamabolo said.

The MEC added that the interim court order will result in much-needed reprieve in the area and will probably save lives.

"We are of the view that these extraordinary measures will ensure the safety of passengers as violence has deteriorated to unacceptable levels. We needed to intervene urgently to quell the violence in order to bring stability in the area, " Mamabolo said.

The MEC further announced that the department is working on regulations that are set to contribute to the prevention of instability and associated violence in the mini-bus taxi industry in the province.

"Through these regulations, we hope to eradicate the prevalence of violence in this industry, which endangers the lives and livelihoods of both commuters and drivers," Mamabolo explained.

